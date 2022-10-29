Shania Twain to release Queen of Me, her sixth studio album

Shania Twain’s sixth studio album, Queen of Me, will be released on February 3.

The “You’re Still the One” singer has not released an album in five years.

Beginning on April 28 in Spokane, Washington, the Queen of Me tour will take her to significant cities in both North America and Europe.

Beginning on April 28 in Spokane, Washington, the Queen of Me tour will take her to significant cities in both North America and Europe. On some occasions, she’ll be joined onstage by Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, BRELAND, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, and Mickey Guyton.

“I am unbelievably excited to announce Queen of Me – the new album and tour,” the 57-year-old “You’re Still the One” singer wrote on Instagram.

“These days, I’m feeling very comfortable in my own skin — and I think this album reflects that musically. Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered. I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!”

“I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour! Vegas has been a dream, but I’m ready to be on the road and sing with you, dance with you and have a kick-ass night out with you!” she continued. “This one’s gonna be a big party — no inhibitions, no conditions, let’s get a little out of line!!”

She concluded, “I’ll be Queen of Me – you be Queen of YOU! 👑”

In September, Twain released her first single in five years called “Waking Up Dreaming” with an ’80s-inspired music video.

