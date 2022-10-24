Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy sets as director for ‘Star Wars’ film

The new Star Wars movie will include Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

She is best recognized for her work on Ms. Marvel.

Damon Lindelof co-wrote and produced the latest instalment of the franchise.

The new Star Wars movie will include Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, a well-known director best recognized for her work on Ms. Marvel. Damon Lindelof will create and co-write for Lucasfilm has a director.

It is official that Lindelof, who co-wrote and produced the latest instalment of the franchise as well as other critically acclaimed television shows like Lost, The Leftovers, and Watchmen as well as the movies Prometheus and World War Z, will be producing the movie.

Obaid-Chinoy, who will serve as the film’s director, has been brought on early to allow the script to reflect her own ideas for the storyline.

Director and producer Obaid-Chinoy has a number of credits in both television and film and has won both an Oscar and an Emmy.

The talented Pakistani-born director won two Oscars in the Best Documentary: Short Subject category for her work on the films Saving Face and A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness, both of which also won Emmys in 2017 and 2013, for which she split the award with David Junge.

She has received twenty-one honours in all for her work, including further Emmys for Frontline/World and Pakistan’s Taliban Generation.

Obaid-Chinoy has more recently directed numerous episodes of Disney’s Ms. Marvel television series, and she is currently attached to helm Paramount’s Brilliance adaption, which will star Will Smith.

After another Star Wars film was delayed, news of a new entry in the series surfaced. Rogue Squadron, the sole feature picture by Patty Jenkins, was initially scheduled to hit theatres in 2023 when it was first announced in 2020.

Disney, however, declared in September that the project will not proceed at this time, with the emphasis still being placed on television programmes.

Although the location of the film in the Star Wars timeline was unknown, the story was planned to centre on a new generation of Rebels fighters.

Currently available for streaming on Disney + are all recently released Star Wars movies and spin-off series.

