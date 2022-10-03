Shatrughan Sinha says people said nasty things for his KRK tweet

Shatrughan Sinha said that he got negative feedback after he supported Kamaal R. Khan.

But it didn’t work out as planned, and he and Sonakshi had to deal with trolls because he backed Kamaal R. Khan.

Shatrughan talked about the event and said that Kamaal was a self-made person.

Advertisement

Shatrughan Sinha said that he got negative feedback after he supported Kamaal R. Khan. After he stood up for actor-turned-clown-critic Kamaal R. Khan, the actor-turned-politician said bad things were said about him and his daughter, Sonakshi Sinha. Last month, KRK was arrested in Mumbai in connection with multiple cases. Shatrughan tweeted in support of KRK, saying that he was a victim of a conspiracy and should get justice soon.

Also Read Shatrughan Sinha says Rajesh Khanna stopped talking to him Shatrughan Sinha, an actor, has said that late actor Rajesh Khanna struggled...

In a recent interview, Shatrughan said that he didn’t agree with Kamaal R. Khan’s controversial comments about actors, but he did support his right to say what he wants. But it didn’t work out as planned, and he and Sonakshi had to deal with trolls because he backed Kamaal R. Khan.

Shatrughan talked about the event and said that Kamaal was a self-made person. He said “That tweet about KRK received backlash. People said nasty things about me as well as about Sonakshi. I was not talking about his mistakes. We can fight his opinions with our opinions. We don’t have a personal enmity with him. Just because certain stars are against him everyone is against him.”

The politician added, “But will anyone support him for the way he or many people have been picked up? I think this is a little extreme. Who’s all innocent in the industry? All the wrongdoings of stars haven’t gone unnoticed by the people. We as an industry being a family, sometimes ignore that. That’s a different thing.”

Also Read Shatrughan Sinha did not even received a thank you for his help for Aaryan Shatrughan Sinha has spoken out over Aryan Khan's detention. The investigative agency...

Advertisement

Advertisement

In connection with two cases from 2020 and 2021, Mumbai Police arrested KRK and then let him go on bail. In the first case, he was accused of saying bad things about Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma on Twitter. In the second case, he was accused of molesting a woman at the Versova police station in 2021.