Shayank Shukla plays his nephew Chintan in the film Goodbye.

The actor made his debut with Jabariya Jodi and recently starred in Jaadugar.

He calls working with Amitabh Bachchan destiny, something he couldn’t have achieved with hard work.

Shayank Shukla, who plays Neena Gupta in Goodbye, talks about working with Amitabh Bachchan and filming the humorous death scene for Neena Gupta.

Working alongside Amitabh Bachchan is what Shayank Shukla refers to as his “destiny” and claims he couldn’t have done it by sheer effort alone. He appears in the movie Goodbye as his nephew Chintan. The actor, who made his feature film debut in Sidharth Malhotra’s Jabariya Jodi and most recently appeared in Jaadugar, has now spoken out about the film and what he has learned from both his own and Amitabh Bachchan’s journeys.

Shayank talked extensively about the difficulties involved in filming the Goodbye death scene with Neena Gupta. The movie features a compelling story with situational humor.

Shayank further talked about his experience working with Amitabh Bachchan in the movie, he said:

Being able to work with him is a gift. Every actor seeks out collaborators who have lived through an entire era. He is the biggest celebrity of his day. I can’t attribute working with him to my diligence; it was just my good fortune. These things only occur when they are predestined and not as a result of hard labor. It’s obvious to get tense before a moment, but when you’re feeling it on camera, it crosses those lines. Your attention is on your interaction with them in front of the camera, not on the people who are actually in the picture.

Nothing makes you more impressed when a charismatic actor like Bachchan sir is on set than his simplicity. Even after spending many years in this industry, he is still very committed to his career. He still maintains a film with the same amount of effort after experiencing a complete era. He continues to work diligently and practice his scenes. I’ve discovered that one should always be willing to learn new things and approach work with the same vigor as we do on the first day.

When I first saw him on site, I was enthralled for maybe five to seven minutes. Even when I wasn’t present, I used to watch him shoot. Before the sequence was shot, director Vikas Bahl and I would talk about it since he had noted that when I stare at Bachchan Sir, I remain lost.

You can only make a scene like this hilarious if you are having fun while doing it. Humor must be felt in order to be created. In the master shots, Neena Gupta ji was present; in the other photos, a crew member would be there. Since we were filming during the second wave, we were unable to use props like salt-made ice. For the comfort of the actor, layers of foam were placed on real ice. We were all wearing bare feet and it was melting. Our feet became cold. I once tripped on the ice water as Ashish Vidyarthi sir was giving his dialogue in a close-up shot. I got back up so swiftly that nobody scarcely noticed I had fallen. Only those who were standing close by could see me collapse.

