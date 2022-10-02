She doesn’t vote in US but ‘one day, my daughter will’ says Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka met with US Vice President Kamala Harris at the Women’s Leadership Forum.

She also penned a long note in which she talked about voting rights in the US.

she doesn’t ‘vote in this country – my husband can and one day, my daughter will’.

Priyanka Chopra is an Indian actress, producer, model, and singer. The winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, Chopra is one of India’s highest-paid actresses.

A number of videos and photos from the actor Priyanka Chopra’s recent conversation with US Vice President Kamala Harris have been released online. Priyanka posted a long note on Instagram in which she discussed the US electoral process and voting rights. Although she doesn’t vote in this country, she claimed that “my husband can vote and one day, my daughter will.” Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, the couple’s daughter, was born to Priyanka and singer Nick Jonas.

She wrote, “To quote Ruth Bader Ginsburg — “Women belong in all places where decisions are being made. It shouldn’t be that women are the exception.”

“Since the very beginning, the world has undermined the power of women. We’ve been shunned and silenced, but thanks to the scarifies and tenacity of so many selfless women, we are in a place today where we can come together and work collectively to right the wrongs. This was a key take away from the conversation I had the honour to moderate with @vp, Kamala Harris at the Women’s Leadership Forum conference in Washington DC last night.”

“Over the last two years, humanity has experienced some of the biggest challenges that we will see in our lifetime. We are faced with an urgent need for stability and progress, and for America that starts at the polls on November 8th. Everyone has a role to play towards that… to be part of the civic process and to exercise the right to vote, especially women because we need to be actively involved in ensuring our rights are being taken care of.”

“While I don’t vote in this country – my husband can and one day, my daughter will. My conversation with VP Harris centred around the most pressing issues, that, in order to be addressed, needs to have a clear vision and plan.”

“Thank you to the WLF and Secretary Hillary Clinton, a founding force in establishing this organization, and for including me in these important conversations, among an incredible collection of accomplished women.”

