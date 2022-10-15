Shefali Shah says she was obsessed with Sridevi, had imitated her

The late actor Sridevi was the subject of actor Shefali Shah former obsession, according to the actress.

The late actor Sridevi was the subject of actor Shefali Shah former obsession, according to the actress. Shefali claimed in a recent interview that she began mimicking Sridevi after someone told her she reminded them of the actress. Later, Shefali said, she stopped doing that because she believed “there can’t be another Sridevi.” Her sons compared her to Iron Man, she added.

At the age of four, Sridevi began her career as a child performer in the 1967 Tamil film Kandhan Karunai. Solva Sawan (1979) became her first leading role in Hindi film, while Himmatwala brought her greater acclaim (1983). Mr. India (1987), Chandni (1989), Sadma (1983), ChaalBaaz (1989), Lamhe (1991), Khuda Gawah (1992), English Vinglish (2012), and Mom were just a few of the movies that featured Sridevi (2017).

In an interview, Shefali said, “I didn’t ever think that I would become an actor. It was not on the horizon. However, I must add that my biggest inspiration, actually I was just obsessed with Sridevi ji. I was also told that I looked like her and then slowly I started imitating her. Thankfully, wisdom came knocking one day and I was like what am I doing? There can’t be another Sridevi, so stop it. That way it wouldn’t have become my calling as I was trying to be somebody else. Another one who still remains a favourite is Smita Patil. They were both just something else.”

mentioning her sons, she said, “Oh, they are extremely proud of me. After Delhi Crime 2, I received the best compliment from my son. He said you know you have become like Iron Man. I asked him if it was like I am like a superwoman? He shared that every Marvel superhero has been played by various actors except Iron Man. Only one actor has played it and you’ve become like that. You cannot be replaced. I was so touched that I wanted to print and put it on the walls.”

Shefali most recently appeared in the movie Doctor G as the gynaecologist Dr. Nandini. In addition to Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh, Doctor G also features a script by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh, and Anubhuti Kashyap. On October 14, the movie debuted in theatres. Additionally, she appeared in Ribhu Dasgupta’s action thriller Code Name: Tiranga. Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu, Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Shishir Sharma are also featured in the movie. On October 14, it was also released in theatres.

Avinash Arun’s 3 of Us, to be starred by Shefali, is forthcoming. Swanand Kirkire and Jaideep Ahlawat also appear in the romantic drama. Shefali will portray a weak character in the movie.