Shehnaaz Gill bumps into Vicky Kaushal

Everyone is excited to celebrate Diwali with family. Our celebrities make Holi, Ganesh Festival, Navratri, and other holidays spectacular. They always meet. However, famous producer Ramesh Taurani hosted a Diwali celebration on October 19. Bollywood and TV celebrities attended the occasion.

Shehnaaz Gill meets Vicky Kaushal:

Shehnaaz Gill, a well-known actress, also went to Ramesh Taurani’s big Diwali party in Mumbai on October 19. The actress ran into Vicky Kaushal at the event, and they were both thrilled to see each other. Shehnaaz took a few pictures with the hot guy and posted them on Instagram for her fans to see. Shehnaaz posted these photos on Instagram with the caption, “Hun bani na gal….. 2 punjabi frames in 1 frame vch @vickykaushal09.”

Vicky Kaushal also reposted Shehnaaz’s post on his Instagram story and wrote, “Milke bohot changa lagya @shehnaazgill!

Rabb hamesha khushiyaan bakshe.”

Shehnaaz Gill, Rupali Ganguly, Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta, Karan Patel, Ankita Bhargava Patel, Gurmeet Choudhary, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Ananya Panday, Tahira Kashyap, and others attended Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party.

Shehnaaz Gill’s look: The actress looked glamorous in a black sequin saree. She donned a bracelet and striking earrings with a sleek bun. She looked gorgeous in paparazzi photos with light makeup.

Bigg Boss 13 made Shehnaaz Gill famous. Shiv Di Kitaab, a 2015 music video, launched her modelling career. Sat Shri Akaal England, a Punjabi film, was her acting debut in 2017. 2019 saw Shehnaaz in Kala Shah Kala and Daaka. Shehnaaz appeared with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa in Honsla Rakh. Salman Khan’s “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” will be her Bollywood debut.

