Shelley Duvall returns to film, The Forest Hills after 20 years break

Shelley Duvall is returning to the big screen after 20 years.

She will play the mother of a disturbed guy.

In the independent horror film The Forest Hills.

The Shining actress Shelley Duvall is returning to the big screen after 20 years away from the public eye and the film industry altogether.

She will play the mother of a disturbed guy in the independent horror film The Forest Hills, written and directed by Scott Goldberg, according to Deadline. A first glimpse at Duvall from the set was also released by Deadline.

Since her debut in Manna From Heaven in 2002, Duvall has been absent from the big screen. She had previously enjoyed fame and was well-known for her outstanding performances in films like Three Women, Annie Hall, and Nashville, among others.

The Shining, in which she starred opposite Jack Nicholson, was Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece. She received criticism for her performance at first, but now it’s thought that her portrayal of the tortured mother stranded with her increasingly deteriorating husband forms the heart and soul of the movie.

Later, she would co-star with Robin Williams in the movie Popeye and play a variety of other parts. For her work on Shelley Duvall’s Bedtime Stories and Tall Tales & Legends, she even received two Emmy nods.

She collaborated with several well-known actors and directors throughout her career, won a Peabody Award, won Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival, and did so much more.

Duvall was last seen by the general public in less fortunate conditions. She made a second appearance on a Dr. Phil episode in 2016, which infuriated celebrities across the industry, including Kubrick’s daughter Vivian Kubrick, for taking advantage of the actress.

She spoke about her own struggles with mental illness, which led to her retirement, throughout the conversation.

Rico (Chiko Mendez), the protagonist of The Forest Hills, is a disturbed guy who experiences nightmares as a result of a head injury sustained in the Catskill Mountains.

In the movie, Duvall will play Rico’s mother, who will act as his inner voice of wisdom. Edward Furlong and Dee Wallace are with her and Mendez.

Goldberg told Deadline that she was overjoyed to have Duvall involved in the production.

We are enormous fans of The Shining, and it ranks right up there with John Carpenter’s Halloween and George A. Romero’s Day of the Dead in terms of my personal favorite horror films of all time for their dark themes, amazing scores, and other characteristics.

Shelley gave it her all and performed in a way that genuinely captured the terror and fear of a mother in isolation, which helped to make The Shining an outstanding masterpiece.

