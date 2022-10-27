Sheryl Lee Ralph is just getting started

Sheryl Lee Ralph won the Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series on September 12.

There are currently 17 members of the EGOT club.

Sheryl is producing a play on Broadway called Ohio State Murders starring Audra McDonald.

The actress who played Barbara Howard in the popular ABC comedy Abbott Elementary won the Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series on September 12 and became just the second Black actress in history to do so.

Sheryl claimed that the impact of her victory and that well-known speech on her life has been felt all over.

“It has changed everything,” she exclusively told E! News. “People talk about the overnight of it all. I went to bed as Sheryl Lee Ralph. I woke up as Sheryl Lee Ralph, Emmy Award winner. Nobody stops saying it. I have traveled to different countries and people open their arms, they talk to me about what it meant when I won. They say to me how I moved them with my speech.”

So, how do you follow that up?

“I’m producing a new play on Broadway called Ohio State Murders starring Audra McDonald,” Sheryl said. “I’ve got an Emmy, so why not go for the EGOT?”

There are presently 17 members of the EGOT club—a group of entertainers who have each received an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award—including John Legend, Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg, and most recently, Jennifer Hudson.

Sheryl now only has the Emmy to her name, despite being nominated for a Tony for her performance in Dreamgirls in 1982. The six-time Tony winner Audra plays fictional author Suzanne Alexander in Ohio State Murders, which might change that. Suzanne Alexander visits her alma mater as a guest speaker to talk about the violence in her written works. At the Lincoln Center Theater in New York City, the show’s previews start on November 11.

Sheryl ultimately wishes that everyone could at least once have an experience as thrilling as her Emmys victory.

“I was just happy to be there and I was happy to get that and have that moment,” she said. “I think once in everybody’s life, you should have a moment like that, when you walk out there all alone. Then everything changes. Because everything has changed for me and it’s for the good.”

We can’t wait for her Tony Awards speech one day.

