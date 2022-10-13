Shibani Dandekar celebrates first Karwa Chauth after marriage

Shibani Dandekar posted photos from her first Karwa Chauth with her actor-husband Farhan Akhtar on her Instagram account.

In 2022, she wed Farhan Akhtar. On Thursday, she tweeted photos showing off her festive attire, including a mangalsutra.

She posed for the camera while sporting an open haircut and a crimson shimmer gown with golden borders around the neckline.

She captioned her pictures, “Immortalizing my first-ever Karwachauth with this beautiful & timeless @bulgari Mangalsutra. Needless to say, I didn’t fast but the Love & Banter for @faroutakhtar says it all. Let’s celebrate Love.” Actor Neelam commented, “Gorgeous.”

One of her fans wrote, “Suits you. You look prettier than ever. May your life be filled with love and happiness always. Happy Karwa Chauth Shibani.” Another fan gave a suggestion, “A bindi would have complimented you well.” Other fan wrote, “Lovely morning and a lovely smile.” Many fans dropped heart emojis and praised her look for Karwa Chauth.

In 2015, while working on the set of the television programme I Can Do That, Shibani first met Farhan. Farhan hosted the programme, and Shibani participated as a participant. Farhan has two daughters at the time of his marriage to Adhuna Bhabani: Shakhya and Akira. In 2016, Farhan and his wife separated after 16 years of marriage. and ultimately separated in 2017.

Then, after nearly four years of courtship, Farhan wed Shibani on February 19, 2022. At Farhan’s father Javed Akhtar’s estate in Khandala, the couple exchanged vows. A small wedding ceremony was held. In addition to Zoya Akhtar and Farah Khan, Hrithik Roshan also attended the ceremony.

With his upcoming movie, Jee Le Zaraa, Farhan Akhtar will return to directing. His sister Zoya Akhtar is the film’s writer. In the lead roles are Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt.