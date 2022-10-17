Shibani Dandekar react to ‘nasty’ bullies talking on Karwa Chauth

Shibani posted pictures of herself wearing a red gown and showing off her luxury mangalsutra on Instagram.

Recently, Shibani Dandekar observed her first Karwa Chauth. On February 19, Farhan Akhtar, a filmmaker and actor, and Shibani were married in a small ceremony at Javed Akhtar’s home in Sukoon. Recently, Shibani posted pictures of herself wearing a red gown and showing off her luxury mangalsutra on Instagram. The actor and reality TV star also revealed in a statement that, during the festival that married Hindu women observe, she did not fast for Farhan. Shibani has now responded to certain social media users who mocked her Karwa Chauth tweet and implied that she profited from the holiday.

Shibani uploaded a screenshot of Instagram followers commenting on her most recent Karwa Chauth post on Monday via Instagram Stories. Shibani Dandekar responded to a screenshot that was initially published on Instagram Stories by the user account Otherwarya with a note (Aishwarya Subramanyam). It displayed a conversation between two individuals in which one of them said, “Very surprised Shibani Dandekar got on the KC (Karwa Chauth) wagon. Or maybe I should not be surprised… all monetary.” Responding to the users’ DM to herself, Aishwarya, also known as Otherwarya on social media, had written, “Please never be surprised.” Sharing their exchange on Instagram Stories, she also added, “All. Celebrities. Are. The Same.”



Reacting to this exchange shared on Instagram, Shibani wrote about Otherwarya, who often shares posts on celebs and pop culture, “There is a not so new bully in town.” Shibani continued by writing, “My mind is blown by how incredibly nasty people are. Aishwarya you are as nasty as they come. This is how you spend your time? Spreading hate on the internet? At least have the b***s to tag me like I’m going to tag you @otherwarya. P.S. I am stating the obvious. I really do not need life advice from you! How sad that you have become this brave keyword warrior and think we will all sit here and take your bulls*** and be silent!”

In her original post shared via Instagram, Shibani had written, “Immortalising my first-ever Karwa Chauth with this beautiful and timeless Bvlgari mangalsutra. Needless to say, I didn’t fast but the love and banter for Farhan Akhtar says it all. Let’s celebrate Love.” She had added the hashtags ‘happy Karwa Chauth’, ‘Bulgari mangalsutra’ and ‘collab’ to her caption.