Shikhar Dhawan dances with Huma Qureshi in Double XL first look

Shikhar Dhawan, a cricket player, will make his Bollywood debut in the upcoming film Double XL from Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha. In a brand-new still from the movie, Shikhar is seen dancing with Huma. Who is wearing a red gown, while sporting his signature hairstyle and a black suit.

In the slice-of-life comic drama Double XL, two plus-sized women, fashion designer Saira Khanna (Sonakshi Sinha) from New Delhi and sports presenter Rajshree Trivedi (Huma Qureshi) from Meerut, navigate society’s expectations of beauty. It will debut on Netflix on November 4 and is helmed by Helmet director Satramm Ramani.

Shikhar claimed that the movie’s plot had a profound effect on him and that this is why he accepted to take on the project. He said, “As an athlete playing for the nation, life is always very hectic. One of my favourite pastimes is to watch good entertaining films. When this opportunity came to me and I heard the story, it made a deep impact on me. This is a lovely message for the whole society and I hope a lot of young girls and boys will keep pursuing their dreams no matter what.”

Last weekend, Huma unveiled her character with a motion poster that went with the caption, “Meet Rajshri Trivedi. They say she can never be a sports presenter. They say she is too BIG to be on television… but guess what! Her passion is BIGGER and she’ll prove them all wrong!” Sonakshi unveiled her character poster and wrote, “Meet Saira Khanna. They say she cannot be a fashion designer. They say she is too BIG for her own clothes… but guess what! Her dreams are BIGGER and she’s out to achieve them!”

Mahat Raghavendra and Zaheer Iqbal are also featured in the movie. It is presented by T-Series, Wakaoo Films, and Reclining Seats Cinema and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi, and Mudassar Aziz.