Shilpa Shetty and Samisha make the cutest mother-daughter duo

On Friday, actress Shilpa Shetty was spotted in Mumbai with her daughter Samisha. A paparazzi account uploaded video of her holding her daughter’s hand as she exited a retail store to Instagram. While out shopping with her mum, Samisha looked adorable. They both appeared to be wearing casual attire.

She can be seen leaving the store with her daughter while being encircled by security in the footage. Behind them, a security guard guided them to their vehicle. Samisha, who was holding her mother’s hand, was dressed in a light peach blouse, black patterned leggings, and white shoes. Shilpa wore floral-patterned juttis with a bright purple long kurti. She wore sunglasses and a brown sling bag.

She assisted her daughter in boarding the vehicle at the conclusion of the video. She then sat next to her and waved back at the photographers while grinning.

Raj Kundra and Shilpa were wed on November 22, 2009. Viaan, the couple’s son, and Samisha are their two children. In 2020, Samisha was born through a surrogate.

In February 2022, Samisha turned two, and Shilpa sent her a card and a video of her playing in the moment. She captioned, “Mine! You came into our lives and brought us so much happiness even then, we can never have enough of it. Thank youuuu for filling our hearts with love and joy, my precious darling Samisha. I loved you before you took your first breath and promise to protect you till my last. Happy birthday Samisha, our little baby is 2…..#SamishaShettyKundra #birthdaygirl #TwoMuchHappiness #love #daughter #kids #grateful #blessed.”

She just posted a video from Janmashtami celebrations on her Instagram account, including her son and daughter. She will soon be featured with Sidharth Malhotra in Rohit Shetty’s web series Indian Police Force.