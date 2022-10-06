Advertisement
Shilpa Shetty Kundra is slowly getting better and back on her feet

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is slowly getting better and back on her feet

  • Shilpa Shetty Kundra has practically gotten back on her feet.
  • Her recent leg injury on the set of her next Rohit Shetty-directed web program threw everything into a loop.
  • She says she is healing and that while using a wheelchair, she completed a professional obligation.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra has practically gotten back on her feet. Her recent leg injury on the set of her next Rohit Shetty-directed web program threw everything into a loop. She updated her followers on social media about everything, but she did disappear from the business scene.

She says she is healing and that while using a wheelchair, she completed a professional obligation. “It had been weeks, but I kept up my commitment. The organisers shifted the entire event close to my home, so I went in a wheelchair. I always look at things from the point of view, that everything happens for the best,” tells us the 47-year-old.

Shetty claims that she wanted to show her two children, Viaan and Samisha, that one should always uphold their work ethics no matter what happens in life. “That is also why I have worked through other tough times as well. This time, while everything thought that mujhe nazar lag gayi, I want to look at it as bala tal gayi. Maybe something worse was going to happen, and God just gave me an injury. I could have broken my leg and needed a surgery. God has been kind,” adds the actor.

She has made a good recovery and is eager to return on the floor. She has been able to spend time with her children, which has been a blessing at this difficult time. She also fervently celebrated Ashtami. “Thanks to my fitness, I am getting better. Otherwise these six weeks could have become six months!,” she says.

