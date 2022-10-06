Shilpa Shetty Kundra is slowly getting better and back on her feet

Shilpa Shetty sends birthday greetings to her husband Raj Kundra.
Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra have been married for a number...
Shilpa Shetty Kundra has practically gotten back on her feet. Her recent leg injury on the set of her next Rohit Shetty-directed web program threw everything into a loop. She updated her followers on social media about everything, but she did disappear from the business scene.
Shetty claims that she wanted to show her two children, Viaan and Samisha, that one should always uphold their work ethics no matter what happens in life. “That is also why I have worked through other tough times as well. This time, while everything thought that mujhe nazar lag gayi, I want to look at it as bala tal gayi. Maybe something worse was going to happen, and God just gave me an injury. I could have broken my leg and needed a surgery. God has been kind,” adds the actor.
She has made a good recovery and is eager to return on the floor. She has been able to spend time with her children, which has been a blessing at this difficult time. She also fervently celebrated Ashtami. “Thanks to my fitness, I am getting better. Otherwise these six weeks could have become six months!,” she says.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.