It’s that time of year again, when women dress up and fast for their husbands’ long lives.

We’ve seen women celebrate Karwa Chauth with all the glitz and glam they can muster, and our Bollywood divas are no different.

Sunita Kapoor, who is married to Anil Kapoor, held a Karwa Chauth party at her home, just like she does every year.

Shilpa Shetty posts pictures from inside Sunita Kapoor’s party.

Shilpa Shetty posted pictures from the Karwa Chauth party on her Instagram account. In the first picture, all of the girls are standing together with their best smiles on display. All the women look beautiful in their traditional clothes, and we bet you can’t take your eyes off the pictures. Shilpa also posts photos of herself with Sunita Kapoor and says that she is the best host.

Shilpa Shetty was seen posing for pictures while wearing a red lehenga saree. Natasha Dalal, who is married to Varun Dhawan, was also seen at the party. Raveena Tandon shared a photo of her and Shilpa applying Mehendi earlier in the day. Maheep was seen wearing a green dress and holding Mehendi. Neelam wore a suit with a lot of different colours, and Bhavana wore a pink one. Rima Jain and her daughter-in-law Anissa Malhotra were also seen.

