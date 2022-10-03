Shilpa Shetty works out wearing ethnic outfit, says ‘it is Navratri’

Shilpa Shetty got a lot of attention for what she wore to the gym that wasn’t what people expected.

Shilpa posted a video of herself working out at the gym.

Instead of her usual yoga pants, tank top, and sports bra, she was wearing a kurta and palazzo pants.

Advertisement

Shilpa Shetty has been known to make a fashion statement with her clothes for a long time. But in her most recent Instagram post, the actor got a lot of attention for what she wore to the gym that wasn’t what people expected. Shilpa posted a video of herself working out at the gym. Instead of her usual yoga pants, tank top, and sports bra, she was wearing a kurta and palazzo pants. As she talked about her outfit choices, the actor also wrote a funny caption.

Also Read Shilpa Shetty dances with an injured leg on Vasaladi song It's no secret that Shilpa Shetty loves to dance. She danced while...

Shilpa starts the workout video by using a “seated chest press machine” at the gym. During the workout, in between deep breaths, Shilpa says, “Outfit mat dekho, emotions samjho (do not look at my outfit, understand my emotions)… Be fit in any outfit.” The actor was seen without any makeup, and dressed in a sleeveless white and red printed kurta and white pants.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) Advertisement

In her caption, Shilpa wrote, “Today’s Monday motivation: Get fit in any outfit. It’s Navratri, remember.” The actor added a flexed biceps and winking emoji to the caption. She further wrote, “Practiced the ‘seated chest press equipment’ to begin with, primarily works shoulders and strengthens and develops the chest muscles and triceps.” Sharing details of her new exercise routine, keeping in mind the leg injury, Shilpa also said in the video in Hindi, “My leg is broken, not my hands.”

Also Read Shilpa Shetty dances with one leg to Falguni Pathak Shilpa Shetty posted a video of herself dancing to the tune of...

In her caption, the actor also told people what to do and what not to do when using a certain piece of gym equipment. She also wrote in her caption, “Wanted to also break the myth that women do not need to train chest…” Many commented on Shilpa’s workout video, with some reacting to her gym look. One wrote, “Outfit mat dekho (don’t see the outfit).” Another comment read, “I have no words.” One person wanted to see Shilpa workout wearing a saree next. He commented on her post, “Let’s saree challenge Shilpa.”

Shilpa recently hurt herself while working on the new movie project of director Rohit Shetty. The actor is very serious about her fitness routine. She has been posting pictures and videos from the gym and talking about how she is making changes to her routine while healing from a broken leg. Shilpa will next be seen in Sidharth Malhotra’s web series Indian Police Force, which is made by Rohit Shetty. The series, which will be available on Prime Video, is also Shilpa, Sidharth, and Rohit’s first OTT show.