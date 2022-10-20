Bollywood celebrities attended Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party on Wednesday and Thursday.

Ekta Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Taapsee Pannu, and Nora Fatehi attended.

Shilpa Shetty was photographed without her hubby Raj Kundra.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra married in 2009. They have two children and a strong relationship after 13 years together. Raj Kundra keeps growing his business as Shilpa Shetty dominates television.

Shilpa Shetty also posed for photos at the reception. She was photographed without her hubby.

After this, industrialist Raj Kundra hurriedly boarded the venue’s lift wearing a “strange headgear”. He hid from the photographers and cameras.

Do they get along? Was Raj Kundra late for the party and choose not to be photographed without his wife? Time will reveal their relationship.

Take a look at the video:

Shilpa Shetty’s 2007 performance in Life in a Metro made her famous. Her 2007 film Apne was likewise well-received. In addition, her dance performance in Dostana on “Shut Up and Bounce” was a 2008 hit.

She judges “Super Dancer” and has a tremendous fan base.

Shetty will debut on OTT with Rohit Shetty’s series “Indian Police Force,” starring Sidharth Malhotra.

