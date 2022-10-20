Advertisement
Edition: English
Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra wears a mysterious headgear at Diwali bash

Articles
  • Bollywood celebrities attended Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party on Wednesday and Thursday.
  • Ekta Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Taapsee Pannu, and Nora Fatehi attended.
  • Shilpa Shetty was photographed without her hubby Raj Kundra.
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra married in 2009. They have two children and a strong relationship after 13 years together. Raj Kundra keeps growing his business as Shilpa Shetty dominates television.

Bollywood celebrities attended Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party on Wednesday and Thursday. Ekta Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Taapsee Pannu, and Nora Fatehi attended.

Shilpa Shetty also posed for photos at the reception. She was photographed without her hubby.

After this, industrialist Raj Kundra hurriedly boarded the venue’s lift wearing a “strange headgear”. He hid from the photographers and cameras.

Do they get along? Was Raj Kundra late for the party and choose not to be photographed without his wife? Time will reveal their relationship.

Take a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Shilpa Shetty’s 2007 performance in Life in a Metro made her famous. Her 2007 film Apne was likewise well-received. In addition, her dance performance in Dostana on “Shut Up and Bounce” was a 2008 hit.

She judges “Super Dancer” and has a tremendous fan base.

Shetty will debut on OTT with Rohit Shetty’s series “Indian Police Force,” starring Sidharth Malhotra.

Also Read

Raj Kundra reveal why he hides face in public and responds to troll
Raj Kundra reveal why he hides face in public and responds to troll

Raj Kundra, a businessman and Shilpa Shetty's husband, recently returned to Twitter...

