Shraddha Kapoor calls green a colour of ‘Growth and Fertility’

Articles
Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is talented. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Teen Patti, starring opposite R. Madhavan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Ben Kingsley, but catapulted to popularity with Aashiqui 2, starring Aditya Roy Kapoor. The Stree actress has a huge social media following and is known for her stylish style. The actor has been stunning people with her Navratri simplicity. Since Navratri began, the diva has posted images of herself in ensembles that match each day’s colour.

Shraddha tweeted photos of herself wearing a green t-shirt on day 5 of the celebrations. Green represents growth and fertility on Navratri’s fifth day. The 35-year-old actress posted a boomerang video to her Instagram stories with the description, “Navratri Day 5 GREEN Growth and Fertility! #9Ratri9Rang.”

shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor’s next film is a romantic comedy-drama alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Luv Films and T-Series financed the film. The pair filmed in Spain last month and Mauritius in July. Next year’s Holi will see the release. She’s also filming Chaalbaaz In London with Pankaj Parashar.

The actress will also star in Nikhil Dwivedi’s forthcoming Naagin-based trilogy. She’s said to be in Kartik Aaryan’s Tezaab remake.

Also Read

Shraddha Kapoor shares PICS in yellow
Shraddha Kapoor shares PICS in yellow

Shraddha Kapoor is an actress in Bollywood who is both beautiful and...

