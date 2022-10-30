Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao reunite on Stree 2

Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao reunite on Stree 2

Articles
Advertisement
Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao reunite on Stree 2

Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao reunite on Stree 2

Advertisement
  • Stree, which starred Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, was Amar Kaushik’s first movie as a director.
  • Since then, there have been many talks about making a sequel to Stree, but nothing has come of them yet.
  •  working on Bhediya with Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, has finished the script for Stree 2 and is ready to start filming with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao early next year.
Advertisement

Stree, which starred Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, was Amar Kaushik’s first movie as a director. Dinesh Vijan was in charge of making the movie. The horror comedy was a big hit, and it made it possible for the Hindi Film Industry to make a lot more movies like it. Since then, there have been many talks about making a sequel to Stree, but nothing has come of them yet. And now, we heard that Amar Kaushik, who is working on Bhediya with Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, has finished the script for Stree 2 and is ready to start filming with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao early next year.

“Amar and his team of writers have been working on the Stree 2 screenplay for a long, and they have finally landed on a theme that continues the tale from the previous movie. Despite pressure from all parties, they were not in a rush to create Stree 2. “The screenplay is coming together beautifully,” a source stated. “The crew is now ready to start shooting early next year.”

Dinesh Vijan’s Horror Universe

Dinesh Vijan is also directing a horror-comedy vampire film featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Samantha. Stree founded Three. “Amar is artistically engaged with the Vampire Film, which starts next year,” the insider stated.

Also Read

Jennifer Winget or Shraddha Kapoor, one will lead in Aashiqui 3
Jennifer Winget or Shraddha Kapoor, one will lead in Aashiqui 3

Kartik Aaryan announced that he will be a part of Aashiqui 3....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sadaf Kanwal scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot
Sadaf Kanwal scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot
Priyanka Chopra as lovely queen and her darling princess
Priyanka Chopra as lovely queen and her darling princess
Sadaf Kanwal looks tremendous in breezy attire
Sadaf Kanwal looks tremendous in breezy attire
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are the most fun bride and groom and these unseen photos are proof
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are the most fun bride and groom and these unseen photos are proof
SRK reportedly assisted Rajshri during the Covid pandemic
SRK reportedly assisted Rajshri during the Covid pandemic
Prince Harry and Meghan's kids won't be attending King Charles' coronation
Prince Harry and Meghan's kids won't be attending King Charles' coronation
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story