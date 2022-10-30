Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao reunite on Stree 2

Stree, which starred Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, was Amar Kaushik’s first movie as a director.

Since then, there have been many talks about making a sequel to Stree, but nothing has come of them yet.

working on Bhediya with Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, has finished the script for Stree 2 and is ready to start filming with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao early next year.

Advertisement

Stree, which starred Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, was Amar Kaushik’s first movie as a director. Dinesh Vijan was in charge of making the movie. The horror comedy was a big hit, and it made it possible for the Hindi Film Industry to make a lot more movies like it. Since then, there have been many talks about making a sequel to Stree, but nothing has come of them yet. And now, we heard that Amar Kaushik, who is working on Bhediya with Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, has finished the script for Stree 2 and is ready to start filming with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao early next year.

“Amar and his team of writers have been working on the Stree 2 screenplay for a long, and they have finally landed on a theme that continues the tale from the previous movie. Despite pressure from all parties, they were not in a rush to create Stree 2. “The screenplay is coming together beautifully,” a source stated. “The crew is now ready to start shooting early next year.”

Dinesh Vijan’s Horror Universe

Dinesh Vijan is also directing a horror-comedy vampire film featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Samantha. Stree founded Three. “Amar is artistically engaged with the Vampire Film, which starts next year,” the insider stated.

Also Read Jennifer Winget or Shraddha Kapoor, one will lead in Aashiqui 3 Kartik Aaryan announced that he will be a part of Aashiqui 3....