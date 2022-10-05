Shraddha Kapoor REVEALS the biggest learning from her career

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most popular artists in Bollywood.

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most popular artists in Bollywood. She has a lot of different skills. The actress made a name for herself with some well-received movies and strong acting. Shraddha Kapoor also got a lot of attention for her singing, and she sang the music for many of her movies. Since the pandemic, the talented actress hasn’t been working in movies, but she’s about to make a big comeback with some exciting projects in the works. In a recent interview, Shraddha Kapoor talked about the most important thing she has learned from her career.

The Aashiqui 2 actress told Hindustan Times that after 12 years in Bollywood, she realised that the only thing that stays the same is change. Shraddha Kapoor says that an actor should always be growing, changing, learning, and forgetting things. The actress also said that she wants to keep getting better as a person and as an actress. She wants to keep getting better than she was the day before, which will make the world a little better.

Shraddha Kapoor discussed how film has evolved for women. She noticed more films from the female viewpoint than when she began her career. According to the actress, female-led films are better written and produced. Shraddha Kapoor said the Indian film business is fantastic for women.

Shraddha Kapoor is presently filming a Luv Ranjan film. The romantic comedy is the actress’s debut with Brahmastra’s Ranbir Kapoor. Shraddha Kapoor will allegedly headline Nikhil Dwivedi’s fantasy trilogy. Untitled project based on Naagin, supposedly. She’s also in discussions to play the female protagonist in Kartik Aaryan’s Tezaab remake.

