Shraddha Kapoor’s Naagin trilogy is not delayed, confirms producer

Shraddha Kapoor is best known for the great girl-next-door roles she has played. With the huge success of the romantic movie Aashiqui 2, the well-known actress became a household name. She later became one of Bollywood’s most sought-after stars by giving some great performances and having big hits. But Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming project, Naagin, will finally change everything about how people see her. The title role in the fantasy movie, which is going to be a trilogy, will be played by Shraddha.

The Naagin trilogy hasn’t been put off.

There have been rumours lately that the Naagin trilogy is being put off because it has a big budget and Bollywood hasn’t been making many movies lately. However, producer Nikhil Dwivedi told Times Of India that the reports were false. The producer said that the rumours that the project would be put on hold are not true. During the interview, he also said that the movie with Shraddha Kapoor is very likely to happen. Nikhil Dwivedi’s confirmation puts an end to all the rumours about the future of the Naagin franchise.

About the Naagin series

The Naagin trilogy, which is based on stories about female serpents that are very popular in folklore, is said to be a very expensive project. Earlier, in an interview with a major website, director Vishal Furia said that the much-loved character in Naagin will be shown in a completely new way. The director says that the project, which is based on producer Nikhil Dwivedi’s ideas, tries to give the famous character a whole new world. He also said that there will be a lot of VFX in the Naagin trilogy.

The work front for Shraddha Kapoor



After the pandemic, the actress from the movie Stree has been taking a break from acting. The last movie she was in was Baaghi 3, which won’t come out until 2020. But Shraddha is about to make a big comeback to movies with Luv Ranjan’s upcoming romantic comedy. The talented actor Ranbir Kapoor and the actress are working together on the movie for the first time. Filming is coming to an end. Kartik Aaryan is playing the lead role in the highly anticipated remake of Tezaab, and Shraddha Kapoor is said to be in talks to play the female lead.