Shreya Dhanwanthary says, she would ever change her personality

Shreya Dhanwanthary, a Bollywood actress, is happy with how well Chup: The Revenge of the Artist has done. The movie came out on September 23. Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol also played important roles. The movie Chup, which was directed by R. Balki, has been praised by both audiences and critics.

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shreya was asked what would make her change her personality on social media. She said, “Honestly, if the spotlight starts coming a little bit too much on me, then I think it’s time to.” Shreya said, “It’s still rose-colored light, and it’s quite nice,” when someone told her that she was already in the spotlight.

“When it’s as bright as the light in Chup, which is white and yellow, I think I’ll start…” Shreya said, “Honestly, I feel like I’m a little bit under the radar, so I can say whatever I want on social media. How long does that last? It will be interesting for me to see if I can keep doing that.”

She also said, “If you’re going to put yourself out there, it’s nice to do it with a little bit of honesty and a little bit of fun.” “Otherwise, it’s fine, too. I think it’s a tool you can use in any way you like, so have fun with it.”

