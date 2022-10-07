Shruti Haasan goes for dinner with boyfriend, Sarika and Hazarika

Shruti Haasan posted images and videos from her Thursday dinner with her mother Sarika and lover Santanu Hazarika on her Instagram account.

The two were having the most fun ever together.

She can be seen laughing and making silly faces with Santanu, while holding chopsticks in the video she posted on Instagram Stories.

Advertisement

Shruti Haasan posted images and videos from her Thursday dinner with her mother Sarika and lover Santanu Hazarika on her Instagram account. The two were having the most fun ever together. She can be seen laughing and making silly faces with Santanu, while holding chopsticks in the video she posted on Instagram Stories.

Also Read Nafisa Ali colors her hair pink to surprise her kids and grandchildren The actor Nafisa Ali posted two images of her pink-colored hair on...

She even posted a glimpse of her boyfriend, her mother Sarika, and her friend Puja Puri chatting while eating a lot of food at a table. Her mother sported a red bindi on her forehead and a saree. Santanu donned a patterned white T-shirt to the meal, and Shruti wore a black dress and black heels. She uploaded many images wearing all black with the message, “put on your black dress and break shit!”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan) Advertisement

Her boyfriend Santanu commented, “Pretty.” One of her fans commented, “Taking glam to the dark side (As usual).” Another fan wrote, “Black never goes out of the style” agreeing with her caption. Other fan commented, “Wow, black suits you.” Many fans dropped heart and fire emojis on her classy look.

Kamal Haasan and Sarika, two seasoned actors, are the parents of Shruti. Akshara Haasan is the name of her younger sister. She entered the film industry by adopting her parents’ career. She made her acting debut in the movie Luck and went on to star in other movies, including Ramaiya Vastavaiya and Gabbar Is Back.

Also Read Neena Gupta says ‘can’t label’ Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Sarika & Boman Irani Neena Gupta will star in Sooraj Barjatya's film Uunchai, in addition to...

Although they began dating in 2020, she had known Santanu Hazarika since 2018. Santanu stated they have a special relationship. By saying, “Shruti has inspired me in many ways. In fact, we are a very inspirational couple. A lot of things in our life are actually inspired from each other, it’s like the incubation of ideas. It is amazing that I have a partner who is equally creative and provocative in her own domain. Every day, I come up with so many different ideas, thoughts and perspectives. Having this sort of a bond with your partner is very inspiring as an artist.”

Advertisement

The last time we saw Shruti was in the web series Bestseller on Amazon Prime Video. Her next appearance will be in Waltair Veerayya. Salaar, starring Prabhas, is another project she is working on.