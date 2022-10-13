Shruti Hassan says she got her nose fixed as it was broken

According to Shruti Hassan, who said that her nose was fractured and that she completed her first film using her “old nose,” she had her “nose fixed.”

According to Shruti Hassan, who said that her nose was fractured and that she completed her first film using her “old nose,” she had her “nose fixed.” She was discussing how she had received abuse for having a nose job.

Shruti, the daughter of seasoned actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika, made her acting debut in 2009’s Luck. Since then, she has appeared in a number of movies, including Puli, Behen Hogi Teri, Race Gurram, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, and Gabbar Is Back.

Shruti said, “I did get my nose fixed and it was very obvious I got my nose fixed. My nose was broken and quite different from before and I did my first film with my old nose. And people are like she’s just using the deviated septum excuse. No, I did have a deviated septum, it hurt. But if I could make it prettier, it’s my face, why wouldn’t I? It was that simple. I don’t feel the need to justify why I want to look a certain way for myself. They said, ‘Did you get fillers?’ Yeah. I did. ‘And tomorrow, would you get a face lift?’ Maybe, maybe not. who knows?”

She added that despite being extremely gifted, people frequently tell her that she is not Indian enough. She continued by saying that she finds it confusing as she frequently appears in projects as a country girl.

Shruti has talked about it previously, so this is not the first time. Shruti claimed in a 2020 interview that she underwent nose surgery after her debut film since her nose was fractured and it was a decision she made. “It was a personal choice. Nobody asked me to fix it. When it came to fillers… They said, ‘Shruti’s face is very Western it’s very sharp, it’s very masculine.’ I was constantly hearing this and I did do non-invasive, temporary procedures, which I have been very open about.”

She added that while she does not promote it, she wants to talk about it. Shruti was addressing the media prior to the Tigmanshu Dhulia-directed digital release of Yaara. She appeared in the movie with Vijay Varma, Amit Sadh, and Vidyut Jammwal.

Shruti most recently appeared in the Telugu movie Vakeel Saab from 2021. The next movie she has scheduled for release is Salaar, which stars Prabhas and Prithviraj.