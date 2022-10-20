Today, October 19, Alia Bhatt celebrates 10 years in movies.

Alia has acted in Highway, Raazi, Udta Punjab, and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Today, Alia acknowledged her followers, peers, and well-wishers on social media.

Ranveer Singh replies to Alia Bhatt’s tweet.

Alia posted a refreshing photo and a beautiful remark on Instagram today. 10 years today (sun emoji). I’m glad every day. I’ll improve, dream bigger, and work harder! “Thanks for the magic (sun emojis) love love and only love (red heart emoji)”.

Her post quickly garnered likes and comments. Ranveer posted his sweet reply in the comments: “happy to have been a little part of this journey with you (slew of emojis) more love, more life, more blessings.” In Gully Boy, Alia and Ranveer first appeared together. Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will reunite them.

