Siddharth Malhotra blushes as Karan Johar asks this question

Siddharth Malhotra blushes as Karan Johar asks this question

  • Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are reportedly growing closer.
  • Despite their best efforts, they’re regularly spotted enjoying fun together.
  • Latest Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Karan Johar, a judge on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, just revealed Siddharth’s dating status.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are reportedly growing closer. Despite their best efforts, they’re regularly spotted enjoying fun together. Karan Johar, a judge on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, just revealed Siddharth’s dating status. Sidharth appeared on the programme to promote his new film Thank God, starring Ajay Devgn and Nora Fatehi. Karan Johar greeted Sidharth and inquired, “Aaj kal apki raatan zyada hi lambiyan ho gayi hai.

How’s life?” (Your evenings are reportedly becoming longer.) True?

Sidharth got red in the face and blurted out, “Ranjha hoon toh hogi hee.”

For those who don’t know, the 2021 Bollywood movie Shershaah was led by Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Songs like Raatan Lambiyan and Ranjha were huge hits in the movie and are still popular on many social media sites. Sidharth and Kiara played important parts in these songs.

KJo questioned Sidharth, “If we were to name a couple Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, who would it be? Deepika, Katrina, or Kiara?

Colors TV’s commercial showed Sidharth dumbfounded and embarrassed. Deepika Padukone is married to Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif to Vicky Kaushal, and Kiara Advani is unmarried.

According to Hindustan Times, Sidharth and Kiara will marry in April 2023 in Delhi. They haven’t verified the rumour. Time will tell for this lovely pair.

