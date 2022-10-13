Siddharth Malhotra blushes as Karan Johar asks this question

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are reportedly growing closer.

Despite their best efforts, they’re regularly spotted enjoying fun together.

Latest Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Karan Johar, a judge on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, just revealed Siddharth’s dating status.

How’s life?” (Your evenings are reportedly becoming longer.) True?

Sidharth got red in the face and blurted out, “Ranjha hoon toh hogi hee.”

For those who don’t know, the 2021 Bollywood movie Shershaah was led by Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Songs like Raatan Lambiyan and Ranjha were huge hits in the movie and are still popular on many social media sites. Sidharth and Kiara played important parts in these songs.

Sidharth Malhotra ke liye le aaye hai Karan Johar kuch spicy se sawaal, kya aap bhi jaanna chaahoge unke jawaab? 😏 Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa har Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot @SidMalhotra @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/MA6Wz86upg Advertisement — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) October 13, 2022

KJo questioned Sidharth, “If we were to name a couple Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, who would it be? Deepika, Katrina, or Kiara?

Colors TV’s commercial showed Sidharth dumbfounded and embarrassed. Deepika Padukone is married to Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif to Vicky Kaushal, and Kiara Advani is unmarried.

According to Hindustan Times, Sidharth and Kiara will marry in April 2023 in Delhi. They haven’t verified the rumour. Time will tell for this lovely pair.

