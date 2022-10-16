Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani may tie the knot in 2023

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are rumoured to be dating.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s rumoured connection is still making headlines. Though neither of them has made their romance public, the two apparently began dating during filming for their 2021 movie, Shershaah.

However, the couple is reportedly ready to take their romance to the next level by getting married in 2023. But neither Sidharth nor Kiara have officially verified the marriage rumours.

In the midst of all of this news, Sidharth and Rakul Preet Singh appeared on the most recent episode of Bigg Boss 16 to promote their forthcoming movie, Thank God, which will be released on October 25, 2022.

Amid all the wedding rumours, Salman Khan, who hosts Bigg Boss 16, added fuel to and congratulated Sidharth on his wedding. The Dabangg actor said: “Congratulations Sidharth, Shaadi Mubarak ho. Kiara decision aapne liya hai… pyaara decision. Aur kiski Advani mein, hey bhagwan, advice pe liya hai aapne yeh?” Sidharth blushed and responded by saying, “Aap aur shaadi ki suggestion derahe ho?” Further, Salman looked at the camera and said, “Sunlo Jaanam Teenu, nahi karna chah raha hai, mai Jaanam aur Teenu ko bachpane se jaanta hu.” Sidharth added: “Meri co-star hai. Aur shaadi kab, kaha, kiske sath hogi, you can’t tell.”

The actor from Student of the Year has already been questioned about his relationship with Kiara Advani. Earlier, Karan Johar, the show’s judge, ridiculed him and questioned him about his relationship status during his latest participation on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

