Fans are talking again about how Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani met and fell in love. The actor is currently promoting his new movie, Thank God, in which Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh also star. Karan Johar, one of the judges on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, made fun of the actor’s relationship with Kiara Advani when he was a guest on the show. The chat show Koffee With Karan Season 7 talked a lot about it, which is interesting.

Karan Johar asks Sidharth Malhotra about his “Raatan lambiyan” in one of the promos that Colors shared on its official social media accounts (long nights). In true Shershaah fashion, the actor answered the question by saying, “I am a lover, so it’s obvious” (I am a lover, so it’s clear, right?). For those who didn’t know, the mysterious conversation was actually a reference to the popular romantic songs “Raatan Lambiyan” and “Ranjha” from the movie “Shershaah,” in which Sidharth Malhotra played the lead role and Kiara Advani played his love interest.

 

Karan Johar didn’t stop there, though! KJo kept making fun of him by asking him to finish the sentence “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi with…” He also gave a list of actresses to choose from, saying, “Right now, we have a lot of great leading ladies… Katrina is one of them! Deepika jinke saath apne ads kiye hain. Kiara Advani… jinke saath…” (There are a lot of famous actresses these days, like Katrina, Deepika, Kiara Advani, and others with whom you have worked.)

After the Koffee With Karan 7 episode, it was pointed out that their relationship is still one of the most well-known “open secrets.” There have also been rumours going around about their upcoming wedding. But neither of the actors has said anything about it.

Sidharth Malhotra is working on the movies Thank God, Mission Majnu, and the Amazon Prime web series Indian Police Force.

