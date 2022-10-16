Advertisement
  • Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra worked together on Student of the Year.
  • After they broke up, the pair worked together again on Shakun Batra’s Kapoor & Sons.
  • Varun is rumoured to be dating Kiara Advani, but Alia is expecting her first child.
Karan Johar’s 2012 film Student of the Year debuted Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Alia Bhatt’s careers. Later in 2016, the couple worked together again on Shakun Batra’s 2016 film Kapoor & Sons, which also starred Fawad Khan. They apparently dated around the time they participated in the film, but they ended their relationship. In a recent interview, the Shershaah actor lauded Alia and expressed his desire to learn one thing from the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress.

Sidharth told Bollywood Hungama, “Alia is a fabulous performer, and where she makes you believe that it is all coming in very easily but she does her homework. I think her ease, her prep work [is incredible].” I believe that her ease and preparation are remarkable.” Sidharth and Alia never discussed their connection during their courtship, but they verified it after they broke up. During his 2019 visit on Koffee With Karan, Sidharth was asked about his relationship with Alia following their breakup, to which he responded, “I don’t think it’s bitter. We haven’t really met after it. It’s civil. It’s been a while. I have known her for much longer even before we dated. I have given my first-ever shot with her in SOTY. There is so much history.”

Siddharth is rumoured to be dating Kiara Advani, but Alia married Ranbir Kapoor in April of this year and is expecting their first child.

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
