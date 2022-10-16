Since his first role in the movie “Student of the Year,” Sidharth Malhotra has come a long way. The movie came out in October 2012, and on October 19, the actor will have been in the business for 10 years. Along with him, two other actors made their first movie appearances: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, who will also be celebrating ten years in the movie business. Sidharth is currently promoting the movie Thank God, which comes out for Diwali and stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor talked about his 10 years in the business and revealed some interesting facts about himself and his career.

During the rapid-fire round, Sidharth Malhotra was asked what he could learn from Kiara Advani. He said, “I saw her work very hard on Shershaah to improve her language. I like how innocent Kiara seems to be on screen. I don’t think her fame or the noise around her ever bother her. You can learn something from her about how she stays a simple girl.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani met when they were both in the biopic Shershaah about Captain Vikram Batra. Since then, they have been dating. Even though they say they are more than just friends, rumors are going around that they will be the next Bollywood couple to get married. Karan Johar talked about how Sidharth and Kiara met in the seventh season of Koffee With Karan. He also asked them if they were going to get married.

Work-wise, Sidharth Malhotra will be in the movie Thank God, which also stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. On October 25, 2022, the movie will come out. He also works with Rashmika Mandanna in Mission Majnu, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in Yodha, and Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. All of the projects are set to come out in 2023.

