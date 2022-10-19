Sidharth Malhotra says it was ‘very overwhelming’ to be part of Student Of The Year

Sidharth Malhotra is a famous Bollywood actor.

He’s gone a long way since his debut film, Karan Johar’s “Student of the Year.”

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt began their careers at the same time.

Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra. Since “Student of the Year,” Karan Johar’s first film, he’s grown. Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt started careers together. One of 2012’s biggest Bollywood hits. Sidharth, an eleven-year actor, addressed his work.

Sidharth addressed News 18 about his Student of the Year debut. Delhi-born, he has never acted. “Radha, I filmed. I stepped down and looked at Alia’s character in a blue kurta in the first shot.” Being on such a large set and having Farah Khan choreograph his routines made the actor uneasy. He claimed Manish Malhotra, the costume designer, made sure the over 100 dancers looked excellent. “I recall the first day being full of various things. Ten years? “Malhotra remarked.

The Shershaah actor also said that he was lucky to have such a great start and that he has no complaints. Sidharth also said that he wouldn’t deserve the launch he got if he hadn’t worked hard and been dedicated.

Sidharth is getting ready for the release of the movie Thank God, which he is making with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. Next, he will be in Yodha with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. This movie is set to come out on November 11. He also has Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna and Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force.

