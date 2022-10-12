Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are said to have been dating for a long time.

Even though neither of them has ever said anything about their relationship in public, paparazzi have seen them together a lot.

Now that these things have happened, we need to know what Sidharth thinks about his plans to marry the beautiful diva.

Will Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani get married?

In an interview with the India Today Group, Sidharth Malhotra talked about his relationship with the Shershaah actress and whether they might get married. What does the actor have to say?

“If I were getting married today, I don’t think I could keep it a secret. “We know that the truth will come out one way or another,” the actor from “Student of the Year” said.

He also discussed how rumours affect him. No, Sidharth replied. After 10 years, I’m not worried.

Sidharth Malhotra hates when people click on him without saying why.



When questioned about photographers catching him, his co-stars, and their pals, he replied he doesn’t appreciate being snapped without notice. “The only thing that disturbs me is when cameras and lenses jump out of bushes,” he told India Today Group. It’s unpleasant to catch someone at a weak or vulnerable moment. That’s excessive.

“If you call my name, I’ll pose,” he said. I don’t know why you want to be a spy. Fans and media attention is something you’re accustomed to.

Malhotra will next appear in Mission Majnu and Thank God alongside Ajay Devgn. After marketing these flicks, he’ll start Yodha for Dharma Productions. After these endeavours, Malhotra will star in Rohit Shetty’s online series Indian Police Force. The young actor has several upcoming films.

