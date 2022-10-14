Sidharth Malhotra smiles at Karan Johar’s question

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starred in 2021 Bollywood film Shershaah.

Raatan Lambiyan and Ranjha from the film are still trending on social media.

Karan Johar attempted to reveal Sidharth’s dating status on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Advertisement

B-Town is buzzing over Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s romance. Despite their best efforts to hide their connection, the pair are often seen together.

In the last episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, judge Karan Johar attempted to reveal Sidharth’s dating status.

Sidharth appeared on the show to promote Thank God, starring himself, Ajay Devgn, and Nora Fatehi.

Karan Johar greeted Sidharth and asked, “Humna suna hai ki aaj kal apki raatan kuch zyada hi lambiyan ho gayi hai..”

Kya yeh sach hai?” (We have heard that you have long nights these days. Is it true?)

“Ranjha hoon toh hogi hee,” Sidharth reddened.

Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starred in 2021 Bollywood film Shershaah. Raatan Lambiyan and Ranjha from the film are still trending on social media. Sidharth and Kiara were prominent in these songs.

Check out the videos below:

Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra ke liye le aaye hai Karan Johar kuch spicy se sawaal, kya aap bhi jaanna chaahoge unke jawaab? 😏 Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa har Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot @SidMalhotra @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/MA6Wz86upg — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) October 13, 2022

Advertisement

KJo questioned Sidharth, “if we were to accord the title of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (translated as a pair made in heaven), who will it be bestowed upon? Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif or Kiara Advani?”

The Colors TV promo showed Sidharth dumbfounded and blushing. Deepika Padukone is married to Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif is married to Vicky Kaushal, and Kiara Advani is unmarried.

The media reported a few days ago that Sidharth and Kiara will marry in Delhi in April 2023. However, neither has corroborated this rumour. Time will tell for this lovely couple.