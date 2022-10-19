Sidharth Malhotra’s journey as student to Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra’s Student Of The Year debut has been remarkable.

Sidharth Malhotra’s Student Of The Year debut has been remarkable. Sidharth has several unsuccessful films after his early successes. Shershaah, his latest film, won critical acclaim and made him a crowd favourite again. The actor’s projects are all anticipated.

Sidharth Malhotra’s career was undefined. After Student Of The Year, he starred in Hasee Toh Phasee, a popular urban rom-com. Ek Villain is Sidharth’s highest-grossing film. Jabariya Jodi, Marjaavan, and Baar Baar Dekho were content misfires, whereas Kapoor and Sons and Ittefaq were hit. Despite his varied career, he still has a young, urban fanbase. Shershaah has had a huge impact on his career, and he will be in more fascinating projects in the future. The actor has taken on dangerous ventures before and is expected to do so again.

Siddharth prepares for his Indra Kumar-directed Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. He then stars in Rohit Shetty’s webseries Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. Mission Majnu, with Rashmika, will be released digitally. However, production house confirmation is eagerly expected. Finally, Dharma Productions has a hijack-themed action picture featuring Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna. The film will debut in mid-2023. Thank God is expected to open in the teens. The film may reach double digits.

