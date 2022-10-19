Simon Cowell is back, this time on TikTok

Simon Cowell, a well-known talent scout, is back, but this time he’s concentrating on the TikTok social media platform.

There is no guarantee of a record deal, but the aim is to encourage social media musicians to record something exceptional.

Max Martin, a Swedish record producer, wrote the first song.

Cowell is prepared to assist young musicians on TikTok in showcasing their distinctive sounds to the globe, having already worked on such projects as the international “Got Talent” TV series, “American Idol,” and many more.

In a collaboration with TikTok, Cowell will make new nameless tracks by well-known producers available to consumers through the StemDrop service, which will debut on October 26 through the TikTok app.

After purchasing a song, TikTokers are free to use its components any way they see fit, including in multiple genres, tempos, and other ways. They are supposed to personalize the song.

Although there is no guarantee of a record deal, like Cowell’s other projects, the challenge is aimed to encourage social media musicians to record something exceptional in the hopes that it would be heard by a talent scout. Without any predetermined results, the objective is to offer each participating user a head start in their profession.

Max Martin, a Swedish record producer who has collaborated with well-known artists including Britney Spears and Bon Jovi, wrote the first song.

“You will have the ability to co-write a song with one of the greatest songwriters of all time and that just doesn’t happen in the real world,” Cowell explained during an exclusive TV interview.

Cowell revealed from his Malibu residence that once TikTok gained popularity, he and Martin became interested in a project other than a typical TV show.

Martin and Cowell agreed that creating a song specifically for the TikTok community would be a better choice than handing it to an established performer like Ariana Grande or The Weeknd.

Every ten weeks, StemDrop is supposed to release a new song, though Cowell hasn’t said who he’s lined up to collaborate with on each song.

