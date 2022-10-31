Simon Cowell Says His Son Helped Him Find Balance

Simon Cowell said he used to work through the night for The X Factor.

Before Eric, Cowell said he was really unhappy,then he added seeing the world through his son’s eyes gave him a new perspective on his work.

“He’s the best barometer,” Cowell said of his son.

Advertisement

Simon Cowell is talking openly about how being a father altered his perspective on his job.

In a recent interview, Cowell, 63, sat down for a relaxed garden discussion about his career’s past, present, and future, as well as the X factor in his own life: his son Eric, who is 8 years old.

“If Eric hadn’t come along, God knows what would have happened,” Cowell said in the interview. “Before Eric, my life was 99 percent work. I was obsessed with it.”

Cowell and his fiancée Lauren Silverman are parents to a kid who was born in 2014. He has the name of Cowell’s late father, with whom he shared a close relationship before his passing.

“After I lost my mum and my dad, you kind of think you’re never going to feel that love again — that’s it. Then you have kids, and, though I never thought I would feel that way, it’s beyond your love for your parents,” he said. “It almost hurts how much you love them. Then you start thinking, ‘When he grows up, what’s his dad going to have done?’ I think about that a lot.”

Advertisement Before the birth of his son, the America’s Got Talent judge said he was “really unhappy.” “Now Eric is around, I don’t work through the night anymore. If he hadn’t come along, God knows what would have happened. The thought of it — I can’t deal with that,” he said in the interview, getting emotional. The TV personality went on to explain his working hours at the height of his fame, claiming that he often worked till 4, 6, and occasionally 8 a.m. Cowell said he was preoccupied by the ratings conflict between his own show, The X Factor, and the rival programme, Strictly Come Dancing. He noted how he was exhausted, uncomfortable, and unhappy. He claimed he was “tearing [his] hair out” as the ratings dropped, but that changed when his son began to notice and inquire about his habits. “When he was about 2, he finally asked, ‘What are you doing in bed at 2 in the afternoon?’ And how do you explain, ‘These are my hours,’ ” Cowell said. “I thought, ‘Okay, I’ve got to switch everything around.’ ” Advertisement The American Idol alum noted that it was important to keep up with his son’s boundless energy — “They’re never tired. Ever,” he said — as he detailed that seeing the world through his son’s eyes gave him a new perspective on his work. Sometimes, while making notes on his shows, Cowell said his son will join him. “And I watch him, and if he’s just not interested I think, ‘That’s not in the show’ and if he’s fixated on something, I think, ‘That’s definitely in the show.’ Honestly, he’s the best barometer,” he explained. Also Read Louis Walsh reveals it was fun working with Simon Cowell Louis Walsh was a judge alongside Simon Cowell on The X Factor....