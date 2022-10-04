Advertisement
  • Simon Cowell signs new deal to continue franchise of ‘Got Talent’
Articles
  • Simon Cowell has struck an incredible deal with Syco Entertainment.
  • He will continue to make a fortune from his Got Talent shows around the world.
  • BGT is broadcast in over 69 different countries.
Simon Cowell has struck an incredible agreement getting £90 million in cash to maintain his global brand of Got Talent events on television, according to the most recent news.

The current arrangement with the music mogul has reportedly been in the works for more than two years, and it has been signed with Cowell’s company Syco Entertainment.

Cowell “will continue to make a fortune from the various versions of Got Talent in nations throughout the globe” thanks to this “first of its kind” contract, an insider told.

The source added, “As well as spending time with his family, he loves BGT and its US counterpart America’s Got Talent and he would like to continue appearing on those, being in front of the camera, for years to come.

“This deal means he will continue to make a fortune from the other versions of Got Talent in countries around the globe.”

The British and American versions of Britain Got Talent both feature Cowell as a judge, and the programme is broadcast in over 69 different nations.

