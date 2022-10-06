Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Singer Alfaz Singh gets attacked Yo Yo Honey Singh confirms

Singer Alfaz Singh gets attacked Yo Yo Honey Singh confirms

Articles
Advertisement
Singer Alfaz Singh gets attacked Yo Yo Honey Singh confirms

Singer Alfaz Singh gets attacked Yo Yo Honey Singh confirms

Advertisement
  • Singh is in the hospital right now.
  • Yo Yo Honey Singh, a rapper, confirmed the news on Instagram.
  • Here’s what he had to say about it.
Advertisement

Months after the death of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala shocked the whole country, singer Alfaz Singh was attacked by a group of people in Mohali, Punjab, and was left with serious injuries. Singh is in the hospital right now. Yo Yo Honey Singh, a rapper, confirmed the news on Instagram. Here’s what he had to say about it.

Yo Yo Honey Singh, a singer and rapper, felt terrible when he heard about what happened. Sunday night, he wrote on Instagram, “My brother @itsaslialfaaz was attacked last night.” After about two to three hours, Honey Singh deleted this post and shared another one that said the police had caught the person who was responsible for the incident.

The Tribune gave more details about the incident and said that the Punjab Police had arrested a man named Vicky for hitting a singer named Amanjot Singh Panwar, aka Alfaaz, after the singer, the restaurant owner, and the suspect got into a fight over money on Landran-Banur Road in Mohali. The singer is getting treatment right now for her injury.

The police are looking into the situation in great detail.

Also Read

Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar divorced with 1 crore in alimony
Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar divorced with 1 crore in alimony

Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar have officially ended their relationship after coming...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Nushrratt Bharuccha meets with minor accident and gets stitches
Nushrratt Bharuccha meets with minor accident and gets stitches
Pashmina Roshan wishes Hrithik on 49th birthday with unseen pics
Pashmina Roshan wishes Hrithik on 49th birthday with unseen pics
Momal Sheikh discusses Behroze Sabzwari's remark on women's Tight Clothes
Momal Sheikh discusses Behroze Sabzwari's remark on women's Tight Clothes
Tom Hanks discusses remarks about the nepo kids
Tom Hanks discusses remarks about the nepo kids
Rahul Deshpande on Me Vasantrao making it to the Oscars’ longlist
Rahul Deshpande on Me Vasantrao making it to the Oscars’ longlist
Victoria Beckham draws criticism for sending Nicola Peltz 'driest' birthday wish
Victoria Beckham draws criticism for sending Nicola Peltz 'driest' birthday wish
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story