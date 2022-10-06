Singer Alfaz Singh gets attacked Yo Yo Honey Singh confirms

Singh is in the hospital right now.

Months after the death of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala shocked the whole country, singer Alfaz Singh was attacked by a group of people in Mohali, Punjab, and was left with serious injuries. Singh is in the hospital right now. Yo Yo Honey Singh, a rapper, confirmed the news on Instagram. Here’s what he had to say about it.

Yo Yo Honey Singh, a singer and rapper, felt terrible when he heard about what happened. Sunday night, he wrote on Instagram, “My brother @itsaslialfaaz was attacked last night.” After about two to three hours, Honey Singh deleted this post and shared another one that said the police had caught the person who was responsible for the incident.

The Tribune gave more details about the incident and said that the Punjab Police had arrested a man named Vicky for hitting a singer named Amanjot Singh Panwar, aka Alfaaz, after the singer, the restaurant owner, and the suspect got into a fight over money on Landran-Banur Road in Mohali. The singer is getting treatment right now for her injury.

The police are looking into the situation in great detail.

