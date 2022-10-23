Sister-Wives Christine Brown, loving her life after Kody Brown split

Christine Brown is savouring her independence.

Despite her breakup from Kody Brown.

She revealed: “I’m loving the simplicity of life”.

Sister Wives actress Christine Brown is thoroughly savouring her independence, despite her breakup from her spouse Kody Brown.

Christine Brown and Kody Brown’s Ups and Downs in Sister Wives Over the Years

The reality star, 50, exclusively told on Tuesday, October 18, “That’s exactly what it is. It is just newfound freedom, and I didn’t know that I could do [it] alone.”

“I love it. I love the routines that Truely and I have developed in our home and everything that we do. And oh my gosh, we have so many routines that it’s just absolutely fantastic and I get to just do whatever I want. So, I never knew [that] life could be this simple and easy. And so, I’m loving the simplicity of life.”

In November 2021, Christine made Kody, 53, aware that they were divorcing. Six children were born to the former couple, who were spiritually united in 1994.

Son Paedon, age 23, and daughters Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, age 12, are among the family.

The Utah native, who has been a part of the TLC show since its premiere in September 2010, revealed on Tuesday that she started to feel like she might break up with Kody in “the last year for sure,” adding that they had spoken about it numerous times.

The reality show’s 17th season, which debuted in September, has chronicled the relationship’s ups and downs.

The mother of six told that she didn’t regret leaving her ex-husband sooner and that she was happy she took the decision to do so.

Brother Wives Quotes by Christine Brown Regarding Moving On From Ex-Kody Brown

Christine admitted, “I think that if I did it sooner, I might have done it for the wrong reasons.”

The co-author of Becoming Sister Wives said, “When I decided to leave, I just looked at the next 10 years of my life and I was like, you know what, no, I’m not gonna repeat what I’ve done for the last 10 years, the Becoming Sister Wives coauthor said, noting that it was “time for a change.”

She added: “I decided from that point on, I would not look forward or back. I would just continue on a path forward, [and] not look too far in the future and not look in the past at all. Yeah, no, I decided not to dwell in the past and so no regrets. I am who I am today because of everybody that’s been in my life so far.”

Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Robyn Brown are the other three wives of the patriarch of the Brown family. The Wyoming native divorced his first spouse in order to formally marry Robyn and adopt her children, even though they were legally married to Meri, 51, from 1990 to 2014. But the couple is still spiritually united. Kody, 54, and Janelle, 53, are also spiritually wed. Advertisement

