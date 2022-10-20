Sister Wives Star Christine Brown Is “Dating Just for Fun” after breakup

She sees marriage in her future but isn’t looking for love just yet.

Christine married Kody, 53, in 1994 and announced her decision.

Christine said, ‘Someone who’s attracted to me would be a really great thing.’

Christine Brown, an actress in Sister Wives, is reentering the dating scene after leaving Kody Brown. Christine, 50 years old, told Entertainment Tonight that she has been dating “very, very casually” since the breakup.

“I’m single now, right? So I kind of just decide what I want to do and then do it. It’s been just very, very simple,”

she said, “Everything’s just a lot easier as far as just planning and day-to-day life.”

Christine isn’t looking for love right now, though. “Not romantic, because that’s way too soon,” she said, “but definitely dating.”

She also said, “I date just for fun.” “I’m just keeping everything very light right now because that’s who I am.”

Christine does anticipate getting married again in the future. She remarked that “kindness” should be her first priority in a future spouse before making a joke about her ex-previous husband’s comments.

She made fun of Kody’s revelation that he no longer desired to be intimate with Christine and said, “Someone who’s attracted to me would be a really great thing, I’m just saying,”

In November 2021, Christine, who wed Kody, 53, in 1994, declared her intention to end the plural union. Meri Brown, Robyn Brown, and Janelle Brown are the other three wives to whom Kody is still legally wed spiritually.

