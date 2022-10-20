Sofia Vergara turns on heat as she flaunts in sizzling outfit

Articles
Sofia Vergara’s co-stars support her after divorce news goes viral

  • Sofia Vergara posted a throwback photo from her recent trip to NYC.
  • The 50-year-old America’s Got Talent judge flaunted her toned legs in a sizzling outfit.
  • She captioned the picture with the hashtag #familytrip.
In a throwback image from her lavish vacation to New York City, Sofia Vergara flaunted her toned legs in a sizzling outfit.

The 50-year-old America’s Got Talent judge appeared to be enjoying the time of her life in a new throwback post featuring photos from her recent vacation to New York City.

The alum of Modern Family wore eye-catching attire while attending a celebration with close relatives.

Sofia appeared to have embarked on a fun-filled adventure with her loved ones, and she captioned the photo with the hashtag #familytrip.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

Also Read

Read More News On

