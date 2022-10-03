Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

  Solange Knowles is first African-American woman to compose for New York City Ballet
Articles
Solange Knowles, first African-American woman to compose ballet

  • Beyonce gushed on Instagram about her sister Solange Knowles.
  • She congratulated her on becoming the first African American woman to compose for the New York City Ballet.
  • Beyonce ended the post with a line from her song Cozy from her most recent album, Renaissance.
Beyonce gushed on Instagram about her sister Solange Knowles after she became the first African American woman to write music for the New York City Ballet.

The singer who is most known for her work on Single Ladies posted two stunning images of her 36-year-old sister, who recently began working with a ballet company for the first time. According to CNN, Solange wrote the piece specifically for the dancer and choreographer Gianna Reisen.

“My beloved sister, there are no words to express the pride and admiration I have for you. You are a visionary and one of one. Congratulations on being the first African American woman to compose for the New York City Ballet. The piece you composed is phenomenal. I love you deep,” wrote the Lemonade singer.

“Might I suggest you don’t f*** with my sis,” she concluded.

 

The Grammy-winning diva ended the post with a line from her song Cozy from her most recent album, Renaissance, as several astute followers quickly pointed out.

Fans are now speculating that it might be a reference to the well-known altercation that took place in the elevator. For the uninitiated, TMZ released surveillance video showing Jay-Z and Solange fighting physically in an elevator following the 2014 Met Gala while Beyoncé watched. Jay-Z and Beyoncé both addressed the infidelity rumours that the video had stirred on their separate albums 4:44 and Lemonade.

Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Solange issued a united statement after the leaked footage was made public, indicating they had moved past the incident.

Also Read

Beyoncé has outdone this year’s Guinness World Records
Beyoncé has outdone this year’s Guinness World Records

Beyoncé is ecstatic about breaking this year's Guinness World Records. She and...

