Somy Ali says her perpetrator is not worth mentioning by name

Somy Ali, Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend, issues a warning to the ‘Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood,’ tagging Aishwarya Rai in her tweet.
Somy Ali's name is frequently in the news due to the statements...
Somy Ali has repeatedly intimated that she was taken advantage of by powerful individuals in the 1990s while she was working in Bollywood, but she has never named any names. Furthermore, she has no intention of doing so because she believes “he is not worth” any mention at all.
“Well, the writing is on the wall. I do not want to keep beating the same drum over and over again, but anyone with an iota of common sense is aware of what this is all about,” says Ali, who reportedly used to date actor Salman Khan back in the day. The actor, who has featured in movies such as Anth and Chupp, continues, “It’s only people who put an end to something with their reach and power when they have something to hide and are ashamed the world will find out.. It was done and I was wronged, but my family and friends and I reiterate that the witnesses back knew exactly what occurred and this makes me sleep quite peacefully at night”.
“To outright deny that one is never physically abused by anyone and that anyone being me is at this point laughable and I pity the perpetrator who has to live with the demons and carry them for eternity. He is not even worth mentioning by name. That’s how small he is to me now after I have finally shared my truth and obtained complete catharsis I feel free at last,” adds the actor, who is aghast that disgraced filmmaker Sajid Khan has got a national platform for his return to limelight after being accused for exploiting several women.
In fact, she mentions that she gets trolled for telling her truth, saying, “They treated the accusers as worthless liars and I know this firsthand as I have been through it and still am going through it”.
She is outraged that #MeToo accused filmmaker Sajid Khan has been given a national platform for his comeback. “If criminals are going to be held on a pedestal and make appearances on TV shows, it will only strengthen their convictions to continue what they have been doing to helpless women. By giving these people a platform, one is only enhancing and patting their backs confirming that what they did is actually fine and okay to do again. These people are enablers for all the wrong reasons because they are members of the same club,” she ends.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.