Son of 50 Cent makes fun of him and offers him $6,700 for a day

The rapper’s eldest son Marquise Jackson shared a picture on Instagram.

There is ‘entitled’ spelled out on $100 bills, and he was sitting beside it.

The son of 50 Cent has some grievances towards his father. According to Complex, Marquise Jackson, the rapper In Da Club’s eldest son, posted a photo of himself next to a stack of $100 notes with the word “entitled” written across it.

He captioned, “Since y’all think $6,700 is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid.”

Marquise previously criticized 50 Cent, saying that his $6700 monthly child support payment was insufficient.

Marquise also appeared to be referencing 50 Cent’s earlier Instagram post from 2016 in which the rapper showed a picture of a lot of cash. The Grammy winner later declared the money to be phoney and filed for bankruptcy.

50 argued in court documents, “Just because I am photographed in or next to a certain vehicle, wearing an article of clothing, holding a product, sitting next to what appears to be a large sums of money or modeling expensive pieces of jewelry does not mean that I own everything in those photos.”

