Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Son of 50 Cent makes fun of him and offers him $6,700 for a day

Son of 50 Cent makes fun of him and offers him $6,700 for a day

Articles
Advertisement
Son of 50 Cent makes fun of him and offers him $6,700 for a day

Son of 50 Cent makes fun of him and offers him $6,700 for a day

Advertisement
  • The rapper’s eldest son Marquise Jackson shared a picture on Instagram.
  • There is ‘entitled’ spelled out on $100 bills, and he was sitting beside it.
  • Marquise previously criticized 50 Cent.
Advertisement

The son of 50 Cent has some grievances towards his father. According to Complex, Marquise Jackson, the rapper In Da Club’s eldest son, posted a photo of himself next to a stack of $100 notes with the word “entitled” written across it.

He captioned, “Since y’all think $6,700 is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by @199viq

Advertisement

Marquise previously criticized 50 Cent, saying that his $6700 monthly child support payment was insufficient.

Marquise also appeared to be referencing 50 Cent’s earlier Instagram post from 2016 in which the rapper showed a picture of a lot of cash. The Grammy winner later declared the money to be phoney and filed for bankruptcy.

50 argued in court documents, “Just because I am photographed in or next to a certain vehicle, wearing an article of clothing, holding a product, sitting next to what appears to be a large sums of money or modeling expensive pieces of jewelry does not mean that I own everything in those photos.”

Also Read

50 Cent praises Eminem on Instagram for supporting him
50 Cent praises Eminem on Instagram for supporting him

50 Cent congratulated Eminem for their Super Bowl Half Time Show Emmy....

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Loren fights back at parents assumption she's a doormat '90 day'
Loren fights back at parents assumption she's a doormat '90 day'
Alizeh Shah's new bold photos break the internet
Alizeh Shah's new bold photos break the internet
Ananya Panday honours her parents' 25th wedding anniversary
Ananya Panday honours her parents' 25th wedding anniversary
Sanam Saeed talks for well-being of Pakistani Cinema over Indians
Sanam Saeed talks for well-being of Pakistani Cinema over Indians
Farhan Akhtar wishes Javed Akhtar birthday with beautiful note
Farhan Akhtar wishes Javed Akhtar birthday with beautiful note
Gohar Mumtaz returning back to small screen
Gohar Mumtaz returning back to small screen
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story