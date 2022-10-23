Sonakshi Sinha discusses her profession as an actress

Double XL is the duo’s debut film together after a brief hiatus.

Satramm Ramani follows the growth of two plus-sized ladies, Saira Khanna and Rajshree Trivedi.

Sonakshi Sinha said she is greedier while choosing films and characters.

Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi spoke to media about their film and other topics. Sonakshi gave a fascinating response when asked how she choose scripts post-pandemic. The excellent actress said she is greedier while choosing films and characters. Nothing. Always instinctive. The actress stated she would do a film she would like to see on the big screen, “Honestly for me, nothing. I am instinctive, I have always been. If there is a film that I feel like I would like to watch on the big screen, I will do that film.”

She added, “I’m just functioning from my heart, basically. Like, I have to like it or not like it at the time that I hear it. That is how I’ve always chosen my films. And I feel now also the only shift maybe is that I’ve just become greedier in terms of the roles that I want to do. They have to be challenging me in some particular way or something very very different from what I’ve done before. So, that is the thought process, but still instinctive only.”

Zaheer Iqbal, Mahat Raghavendra, and Shikhar Dhawan play key roles in Satramm Ramani’s film. Sasha Singh and Mudassar Aziz wrote the film’s script and dialogue. The Sonakshi Sinha-Huma Qureshi film premieres Friday, November 4.

