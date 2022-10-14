Sonam Kapoor Ahuja celebrates Karwa Chauth

The actress and her spouse welcomed a son on August 20.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is loving motherhood. The actress and her spouse welcomed a son on August 20. The couple announced their kid Vayu Kapoor Ahuja on social media in September. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has kept a quiet profile since giving birth, although she recently celebrated Karwa Chauth.

Sonam Kapoor’s Karwa Chauth

Bollywood’s fashionista attended her mother’s Mumbai Karwa Chauth celebration. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was shown having fun at the after-party. The new mom looks angelic in a rani pink silk saree and stunning jewellery. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wore her usual makeup and hair curls.

Here is Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s look for Karwa Chauth:

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband Anand Ahuja posted a wonderful family photo with their newborn boy. Sonam and Anand posted on Instagram that they named their baby Vayu Kapoor Ahuja “in the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives, Hanuman and Bheem, who symbolise enormous bravery and power, and everything that is holy, life-giving, and forever ours.”

Her career

National award-winning actress recently appeared in 2019’s The Zoya Factor. Abhishek Sharma’s film starred Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan. Later, she acted as herself in AK versus AK, starring her father Anil Kapoor and director Anurag Kashyap.

