Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja deck up for Diwali

  • With their new kid Vayu, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are prepared to celebrate their first Diwali together.
  • Sonam posted a photo album of their festive Diwali outfits on Instagram.
  • On the post, Anand left a cute comment.
With their new kid Vayu, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are prepared to celebrate their first Diwali together. Sonam posted a photo album of their festive Diwali outfits on Instagram. In the pictures, Sonam is wearing a red dupatta with a white suit. She also has long chandelier earrings on and has loosely styled hair. Anand is dressed in white pyjamas and a brown kurta.

Sharing a reel of herself modelling the look, she wrote, “With blessings from Maa Lakshmi, Saraswati, Durga and Ganesha, may your life be filled with light. “Good morning and happy Diwali,” she wrote.

On the post, Anand left a cute comment. “Chilsssssss. Please send me this so I can post too!” Sonam replied, “Obsessed with you. Love you.” Bhumi Pednekar called her, “So pretty.” Aditi Rao Hydari commented, “Stunning.”

Sonam recently uploaded a video on Instagram wherein she gave us a glimpse of her “working mom life”. Sonam’s video opened on a note that reads, “60 days after Vayu…” after which Sonam can be seen enjoying her pilates session. Later in the video, Sonam could be heard saying, “Working mom’s life is a constant state of exhaustion but at the same time bliss and excitement.” A fan commented on her post, “How are u so beautiful omgg.” Another commented, “Aur Chaudawi Ka Chaand ho, Aur Aftaab ho!”

She then takes us through what her daily routine looks like – “Meeting, then feed, then another meeting, then feed, eat, sleep and then pump.”

She captioned the video, “#KeepitrealwithSonam Thank you @radhikabalancedbody (Radhika Karle) for taking me through my pregnancy and now helping my postnatal journey. Gentle Birth Method and you have been instrumental in keeping me fit throughout.”

Vayu, a boy, was born to Sonam and Anand in August of this year. A sweet message template that said, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed.”

