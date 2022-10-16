Sonam Kapoor gave birth to her first child with Anand Ahuja, and they named him Vayu.

Currently, Sonam Kapoor is in one of the best times of her life. Recently, she gave birth to her first child with her spouse Anand Ahuja, and they called the infant Vayu. In a recent video, the actress offered her followers a glimpse of baby Vayu, who was sitting on his mother’s lap while Sonam was getting ready for an event. Her staff was present to assist her when she fed Vayu.

In the video that Sonam Kapoor released, she can be seen sitting in her beauty area while wearing a floral-printed white robe. She introduces her diligent staff to the camera, who assist her in constantly looking beautiful. Later, the video also displays her jewellery and the outfit she will be wearing. She concludes by posting a photo of baby Vayu dressed in a white blanket and sitting on Sonam’s lap while the actress breastfeeds her child. Sonam shared this video with the following caption: “It’s so nice to get back to the real world with my team, get dressed up and meet people.. love being back in my home ground. Love you #Mumbai with all your scars and cracks you’re magic.” Anand Ahuja commented in the comments section, “Built for this mama @sonamkapoor.”

Take a look at the video below:

Recently, the Bollywood fashionista was spotted at the Karwa Chauth celebrations hosted by her mother Sunita Kapoor at their apartment in Mumbai. In a photograph taken during the after-party, Sonam Kapoor can be seen enjoying herself with the other guests. The new mother was ethereal in a rani pink silk saree, which she teamed with a green shirt for contrast and dramatic jewellery. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja accentuated her appearance with her characteristic makeup and a loose, curly hairstyle.