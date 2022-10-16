Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sonam Kapoor dolled up while nursing Vayu, See Anand Ahuja react

Sonam Kapoor dolled up while nursing Vayu, See Anand Ahuja react

Articles
Advertisement
Sonam Kapoor dolled up while nursing Vayu, See Anand Ahuja react

Sonam Kapoor dolled up while nursing Vayu, See Anand Ahuja react

Advertisement
  • Sonam Kapoor gave birth to her first child with Anand Ahuja, and they named him Vayu.
  • In a video, she shows off her diligent staff who helped her get ready for an event.
  • Recently, she was spotted at the Karwa Chauth celebrations hosted by her mother Sunita Kapoor.
Advertisement

Currently, Sonam Kapoor is in one of the best times of her life. Recently, she gave birth to her first child with her spouse Anand Ahuja, and they called the infant Vayu. In a recent video, the actress offered her followers a glimpse of baby Vayu, who was sitting on his mother’s lap while Sonam was getting ready for an event. Her staff was present to assist her when she fed Vayu.

In the video that Sonam Kapoor released, she can be seen sitting in her beauty area while wearing a floral-printed white robe. She introduces her diligent staff to the camera, who assist her in constantly looking beautiful. Later, the video also displays her jewellery and the outfit she will be wearing. She concludes by posting a photo of baby Vayu dressed in a white blanket and sitting on Sonam’s lap while the actress breastfeeds her child. Sonam shared this video with the following caption:  “It’s so nice to get back to the real world with my team, get dressed up and meet people.. love being back in my home ground. Love you #Mumbai with all your scars and cracks you’re magic.” Anand Ahuja commented in the comments section, “Built for this mama @sonamkapoor.”

Take a look at the video below:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Advertisement

Recently, the Bollywood fashionista was spotted at the Karwa Chauth celebrations hosted by her mother Sunita Kapoor at their apartment in Mumbai. In a photograph taken during the after-party, Sonam Kapoor can be seen enjoying herself with the other guests. The new mother was ethereal in a rani pink silk saree, which she teamed with a green shirt for contrast and dramatic jewellery. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja accentuated her appearance with her characteristic makeup and a loose, curly hairstyle.

Also Read

Sonam Kapoor nurses baby Vayu while getting ready
Sonam Kapoor nurses baby Vayu while getting ready

Sonam Kapoor is going through one of the best times in her...

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Lisa Marie Presley laid to rest next to son Benjamin Keough
Lisa Marie Presley laid to rest next to son Benjamin Keough
Ajay Devgn gives 'special shoutout' to Suniel Shetty
Ajay Devgn gives 'special shoutout' to Suniel Shetty
Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' lures Netflix for more content
Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' lures Netflix for more content
Priscilla Presley mourns loss of daughter Lisa Marie at memorial service
Priscilla Presley mourns loss of daughter Lisa Marie at memorial service
Nicola McLean comes forward to defend Meghan Markle
Nicola McLean comes forward to defend Meghan Markle
JoJo Siwa celebrates 2 years since coming out, proud of who she was at 17
JoJo Siwa celebrates 2 years since coming out, proud of who she was at 17
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story