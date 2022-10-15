Sonam Kapoor nurses baby Vayu while getting ready

Sonam Kapoor is going through one of the best times in her life. She just gave birth to her first child with her husband, Anand Ahuja, and they named the baby Vayu.

The actress does a good job of balancing being a mom and doing her job. In a recent video, she showed her fans baby Vayu sitting on his mother’s lap while Sonam was getting ready. While she fed Vayu, her team was there to help her out.

In the video that Sonam Kapoor posted, she is sitting in her makeup room on a chair while wearing a white robe with flowers on it. She shows the camera the hard-working people who help her always look good.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) Advertisement

Also Read From Katrina Kaif to Sonam Kapoor: See Bollywood Celebs Karwa Chauth Celebration The Hindu festival of Karwa Chauth was observed on October 13. Married...