Alia Bhatt is celebrating 10 years in the film industry.

Her mother Soni Razdan revealed her plan if she hadn’t landed a role in Student Of The Year.

She wanted her daughter to go to a drama school and then try and get a role.

Advertisement

Indian actress Alia Bhatt is 10. In Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year, she debuted with Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. She is one of Hollywood’s most bankable actresses. Karan Johar’s collegiate drama cast late-teen Alia Bhatt. In her recent post commemorating her daughter’s 10-year career, Soni Razdan revealed her daughter’s plan if she wasn’t cast as Shanaya in Student Of The Year.

On October 19, when Alia Bhatt celebrated 10 years in the film industry, her mother Soni Razdan posted on Instagram about how her daughter entered the field when they least expected her to and what their plan would have been if she hadn’t landed a role in Student Of The Year. She wrote, “Student Of The Year came out of nowhere for our baby @aliaabhatt and when we least expected it ! At the time, Alia was busy working on her International Baccalaureate – a diploma I’m so glad she could do – and acting in a movie was a distant dream and one which we were not at all prepared for, just yet.”

She added, “The plan was for Alia to go to a drama school and then somehow try to get a role in something ! Thank you @karanjohar for auditioning her, and giving her a chance to work on herself before finally casting our girl. So happy she got the opportunity to do this film, and have you as her mentor, guide, best friend and yes – a second father. With immense gratitude and love, and huge congratulations and blessings always,” Alia Bhatt is now one of India’s highest-paid actresses.

Take a look:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan) Advertisement

Alia Bhatt married Ranbir Kapoor in April and is pregnant. The actress is currently rejecting film proposals. Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings were her theatrical and digital successes. Brahmastra was 2022’s highest-grossing Hindi original. Heart Of Stone, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Brahmastra: Dev, and Jee Le Zaraa are her forthcoming films.

Also Read How Alia Bhatt rose against all odds to reach the pinnacle Alia Bhatt has 10 years in film. Student Of The Year, starring...